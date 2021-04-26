St. Lawrence County reports 1 new COVID-19 case Monday, after weekend totals reach 31

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Monday.

However, this was after weekend totals reached 31 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 7,123 since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, 95 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.

Of the total positive cases, 113 remain active, 11 are hospitalized and 6,915 have been released from isolation.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, 302,653 COVID-19 tests have also been performed in the county.

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing is by appointment only. Hotline numbers can be called between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if an individual is symptomatic:

  • St. Lawrence Health System:                                                       315-261-6240
  • Claxton Hepburn Medical Center:                                              315-713-6655
  • Clifton-Fine Hospital:                                                                      315-848-8049
  • Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton)     315-379-8132

