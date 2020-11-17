St. Lawrence County reports 10 new COVID-19 infections, over 100 remain active

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Ten new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Tuesday.

There have been 629 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 108 of which are currently active.

Of the 629 positive cases, 515 cases have been released from isolation and 11 are currently hospitalized. There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of November 17, there have been 103,716 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

LATEST STORIES: