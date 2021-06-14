St. Lawrence County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

Super-high magnification of coronavirus particles (like the current SARS-CoV-2 pandemic) spread through tiny droplets of liquid (aerosols) floating through the air. Illustration for means of transmission: droplet and aerosolized infection.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County reported new COVID-19 cases from the weekend and Monday.

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that three residents tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday and eight new cases were reported over the weekend.

These 11 cases brought the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 7,523.

Of the total positive cases, 27 remain active, eight are hospitalized and 7,399 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

The County is also continuing to test residents and visitors for the coronavirus by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below if you have symptoms, are an essential worker or feel the need to be tested: