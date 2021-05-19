St. Lawrence County reports 11 new COVID cases as over 90 remain active

This 2020 electron microscope made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention image shows the spherical coronavirus particles from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. On Monday, May 4, 2020, New York City health authorities issued an alert to doctors about severe inflammatory condition possibly linked with COVID-19 has been found in a cluster of U.S. children in New York City after first being reported in Europe. On Wednesday, New York said 64 potential cases had been reported to the state. Fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes are common symptoms of the unnamed condition, which has features similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock syndrome. (C.S. Goldsmith, A. Tamin/CDC via AP)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As of Tuesday, May 18, 91 COVID-19 cases remained active in St. Lawrence County.

This was following confirmation from the St. Lawrence County Health Department and reports of 11 new cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,376 cases of COVID-19 in the county.

Of the total number of cases, 7,189 have been released from isolation and three remain hospitalized due to complications.

Additionally, 96 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

As of May 17, local officials have conducted 320,453 COVID tests. Testing is being done through the St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

