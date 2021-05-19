St. Lawrence County reports 11 new COVID cases as over 90 remain active

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As of Tuesday, May 18, 91 COVID-19 cases remained active in St. Lawrence County.
This was following confirmation from the St. Lawrence County Health Department and reports of 11 new cases.
Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7,376 cases of COVID-19 in the county.
Of the total number of cases, 7,189 have been released from isolation and three remain hospitalized due to complications.
Additionally, 96 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.
As of May 17, local officials have conducted 320,453 COVID tests. Testing is being done through the St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.
Please call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country (Canton): 315-379-8132