St. Lawrence County reports 113 new COVID cases as transmission rates remain high

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County documented a rise in COVID-19 cases following the weekend.

On Monday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that 113 additional residents have tested positive for the coronavirus. These cases were confirmed between August 20 and August 23.

There are now 232 active cases in the county, 14 of which are hospitalized. Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus and there have been 8,160 cases.

As confirmed by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, the county remains an area of high community transmission. St. Lawrence County currently has a 5.61% positivity rate.

Due to these rates, county health officials are encouraging all individuals, regardless of vaccination status to wear a mask indoors and in public spaces. This is in accordance with recent CDC guidance which recommends mask wearing in these spaces while in an area of high transmission. Those who are unvaccinated continue to be required to wear a mask.

The county will again be issuing daily COVID-19 reports. The next update will be released on August 24.