ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak.
Nineteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.
There have been 648 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 118 of which are currently active.
Of the 648 positive cases, 524 cases have been released from isolation and 9 are currently hospitalized. There have been six deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of November 17, there have been 103,716 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
LATEST STORIES:
- Washington works to improve COVID-19 vaccine distribution, confidence in rural America
- Here’s how you can support the mission of United Way of NNY
- St. Lawrence County reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, County remains in state of emergency
- Owl found perched in Rockefeller Center tree from Oneonta
- Court reinstates the rape conviction of former Baylor football player
Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.