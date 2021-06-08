St. Lawrence County reports 3 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Over a span of three days, St. Lawrence County reported three new cases.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health Service on Monday, reporting one new case on June 7, and two from the previous weekend. These new cases brought the total number of confirmed cases to-date to 7,500.

Of the total positive cases, 18 remain active, four are hospitalized and 7,385 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County lives have been lost to the virus.

St. Lawrence County is continuing to test for the virus on a daily basis, performing 332,212 tests as of June 6, 2021.

Please call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: