St. Lawrence County reports 34 new COVID-19 cases in 3 days

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following the weekend, St. Lawrence County reported a rise in COVID-19 cases.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, on Monday, May 10, nine residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Additionally, over the weekend 25 new cases were reported, bringing the overall total number of cases to 7,277 since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the total number of positive cases, 83 remain active, 7,098 have been released from isolation and one is hospitalized.

96 St. Lawrence County lives have been lost to the virus.

Throughout the county, as of May 9, 314,939 COVID-19 tests have been performed. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Testing is by appointment only. Residents can call the following hotline numbers between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms develop, if an essential worker or feel as though you should be tested.