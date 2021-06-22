St. Lawrence County reports 4 new COVID-19 cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Counties across the North Country are continuing to report new COVID-19 cases.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Service reported four new cases in the county. Public Health also reported four new cases on Monday following the weekend.

This brought the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to-date to 7,537. Of the total number of cases, two are hospitalized, 18 remain active and 7,422 have been released from isolation.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus.

The County is also continuing to test for COVID-19. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: