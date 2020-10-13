St. Lawrence County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases coming off holiday weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new cases of COVID-19 was confirmed in St. Lawrence County throughout the holiday weekend, and three were confirmed on Tuesday.

There have been 241 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 11 of which are currently active.

Of the 341 positive cases, 326 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

There have been 70,840 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.