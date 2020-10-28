St. Lawrence County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.
There have been 394 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 36 of which are currently active.
Of the 394 positive cases, 354 cases have been released from isolation and four are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
As of October 26, there have been 84,810 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
