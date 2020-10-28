St. Lawrence County reports 5 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.

There have been 394 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 36 of which are currently active.

Of the 394 positive cases, 354 cases have been released from isolation and four are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of October 26, there have been 84,810 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

