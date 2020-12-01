St. Lawrence County reports 5 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County remains under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

On Tuesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported five new COVID-19 related fatalities and 11 new COVID-19 cases.

There have been 964 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 214 of which are currently active.

Of the 964 positive cases, 734 cases have been released from isolation and seven are currently hospitalized. There have been 16 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of November 29, there have been 117,942 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

