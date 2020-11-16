St. Lawrence County reports 56 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is currently under a State of Emergency due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Thirty-seven new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County over the weekend and 19 were reported on Monday. .

There have been 619 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 120 of which are currently active.

Of the 619 positive cases, 493 cases have been released from isolation and 12 are currently hospitalized. There have been five deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of November 8, there have been 102,918 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

