St. Lawrence County reports 82 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, 154 confirmed over holiday weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase COVID-19 cases.

Sadly, since Friday January 15, five residents have died from COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Additionally on Tuesday, 82 new cases were confirmed in the county.

There have been 3,944 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country, 1,113 of which are currently active.

Of the total number of positive cases, 2,792 cases have been released from isolation and 39 are currently hospitalized. There have been 60 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 18 there have been 164,292 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: