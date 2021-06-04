St. Lawrence County reports a single new COVID-19 case on Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Only one new COVID-19 case was confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

This was reported in a daily COVID-19 report by St. Lawrence County Public Health. The new case on June 3 brought the total number of confirmed positive cases to 7,485.

Of the total number of cases, 23 remain active, 7,375 have been released from isolation and three are hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives to the virus.

The country has performed 330,003 COVID-19 tests as of June 2, 2021. Testing is being done through St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on an appointment-only basis.

Please call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health is administering COVID-19 vaccines at different sites in the region. Appointments and locations can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.