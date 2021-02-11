St. Lawrence County reports new COVID-19 death Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sadly on Thursday, a resident from St. Lawrence County passed away from the coronavirus.
According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, this marked the 74th COVID-19 death in the County. Additionally, 44 county residents tested positive for the virus, resulting in 5,358 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Of the total number of positive cases:
- 4,762 have been released from isolation
- 512 are currently active
- 28 are currently hospitalized
- 74 residents have died from the virus
As of February 10 there have been 195,261 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
- Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132