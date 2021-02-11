St. Lawrence County reports new COVID-19 death Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sadly on Thursday, a resident from St. Lawrence County passed away from the coronavirus.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, this marked the 74th COVID-19 death in the County. Additionally, 44 county residents tested positive for the virus, resulting in 5,358 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Of the total number of positive cases:

  • 4,762 have been released from isolation
  • 512 are currently active
  • 28 are currently hospitalized
  • 74 residents have died from the virus

As of February 10 there have been 195,261 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

  • St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
  • Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
  • Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
  • Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132

