ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has reported a high case rate for the coronavirus.

On December 15 in a daily report of St. Lawrence County Public Health, officials confirmed that there were 548.54 cases per 100,000 residents in the county. The County’s positivity rate was also 8.31%.

Officials also reported that another St. Lawrence County resident from the virus. There have been 151 COVID-related deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

As for new COVID-19 cases, an additional 88 residents tested positive for the virus. This increased active cases to 768, with 30 residents hospitalized with complications.

St. Lawrence County also remains under a State of Emergency and is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus.

To combat the spread of the virus, local health officials are urging residents to take COVID-19 precautions such as requiring masks in public spaces, encouraging social distancing and getting the COVID vaccine. A list of vaccine clinics can be found on the New York State website.

COVID-19 testing is being done by the below places and some urgent care and provider offices. Testing is by appointment only. Call the hotline numbers below between symptoms are presented or feel you should be tested: