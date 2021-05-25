St. Lawrence County reports single-digit COVID-19 cases Tuesday

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Tuesday, St. Lawrence County reported new COVID cases in the single digits.

St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed nine COVID cases on May 25, bringing the total number of cases to-date to 7,465.

Of the total number of cases, 94 remain active, 7,275 have been released from isolation and four residents are currently hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 96 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

The country has performed 324,907 COVID-19 tests as of May 23, 2021. Testing is being done through St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center on an appointment-only basis.

Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132.

Additionally, St. Lawrence County Public Health is administering COVID-19 vaccines at different sites in the region. Appointments and locations can be found on the St. Lawrence County website.