St. Lawrence County reports single-digit COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases were in the single-digits in St. Lawrence County on Wednesday.

St. Lawrence County Public Health reported that eight residents tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases to 6,496 since the start of the pandemic.

Out of the positive cases, 117 remain active and six are hospitalized. Additionally, 6,287 cases have been released from isolation.

As of March 16, 92 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.: