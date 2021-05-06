St. Lawrence County reports single-digit new COVID-19 cases Thursday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases were in the single-digits in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health Service in a daily update which reported eight new case. However, 100 cases remain active in the County and two are hospitalized.

Thursday’s cases have resulted in 7,237 cases in St. Lawrence County since the start of the pandemic. Of the total cases, 7,041 have been released from isolation.

There have been 96 St. Lawrence County lives lost due to COVID-19.

Additionally, 311,603 COVID-19 tests have been performed as of May 5, 2021. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Testing is by appointment only and the hotline numbers listed below can be called between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms appear, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: