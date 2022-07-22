ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A person from Oswegatchie is facing felony charges after detectives and deputies worked together to conduct an investigation in St. Lawrence County.

According to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, they executed a search warrant at 1206 County Route 4 in Oswegatchie which was 24-year-old Michaela L. Mann’s residence. During the search, Mann was found in possession of solvents, chemical reagents, and lab equipment. Police stated that Mann had the intent to manufacture methamphetamine.

As a result, Mann was charged with Unlawful Manufacture of Methamphetamine in the second degree. Mann was arraigned in Canton Town Court and was released.

Mann is set to appear in Oswegatchie Court at a later date. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Lawrence County Drug Task Force, New York State Police Contaminated Crime Scene Emergency Response Team, New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision and United Stated Border Control.