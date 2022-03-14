ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another St. Lawrence County resident has lost their life to COVID-19 related issues.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on March 14. Since the start of the pandemic, 181 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

The report also confirmed 138 new positive cases in the county. This increased the number of active cases to 199 on Monday. At the time of the report, there were seven individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of one from the last report on Friday.

Of all hospitalized patients, four had been admitted for COVID-19 and three had been admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but were tested positive for the virus during the admission screening process. There was also one patient in the ICU.

St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 residents also decreased to 112.31, percent of new COVID-19 admissions decreased to 7.4 and the percentage of occupied COVID-19 inpatient beds also decreased to 1.7%. The county’s COVID-19 community level decreased as well to “low.”

Because of the “medium” and “low” designations over the last couple of weeks, the County has lifted some mandates, including masking in schools and child care centers.

But also in accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.