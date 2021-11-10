St. Lawrence County resident dies due to COVID-19

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) —St. Lawrence County Public Health updated residents on COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday.

The County reported one new death in the update, bringing the total deaths since the start of the pandemic in the county to 137.

On Wednesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health reported 95 new COVID cases in a daily report. With these new cases, there are now 541 active cases in the county, 18 of which are hospitalized.

There have also been 13,297 confirmed positive cases to date, 12,617 of which have been released from isolation.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. The county’s positivity rate stands at 6.48% and its vaccination rate is at 55.3%.

In an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Public Health is urging all to wear masks indoors in public spaces.

The county is also continuing its COVID-19 vaccination effort and administering doses of the first, second, and booster vaccination at upcoming clinics. These are all listed on the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department website.