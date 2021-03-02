St. Lawrence County resident dies from COVID-19 on second day of March

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WWTI)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sadly on Tuesday, a St. Lawrence County resident passed away due to COVID-19 related complication.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in a daily report which confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases.

Local experts weigh in on why those who get the COVID-19 vaccine still need to social distance, wear masks 

Of the total number of positive cases 5,592 have been released from isolation and 20 are currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of 86 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of March 1 there have been 221,972 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 lowest since December 

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

  • St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
  • Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
  • Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
  • Community Health Center of the North Country: 315-379-8132

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story