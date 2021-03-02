St. Lawrence County resident dies from COVID-19 on second day of March

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Sadly on Tuesday, a St. Lawrence County resident passed away due to COVID-19 related complication.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in a daily report which confirmed 39 new COVID-19 cases.

Of the total number of positive cases 5,592 have been released from isolation and 20 are currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of 86 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of March 1 there have been 221,972 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: