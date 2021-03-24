St. Lawrence County resident dies from COVID-19 on Wednesday

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. Viruses are constantly mutating, with coronavirus variants circulating around the globe. (NIAID-RML via AP)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A St. Lawrence County resident died due to complications from the coronavirus on Wednesday.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID-19 update from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Wednesday. The report also confirmed 11 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

St. Lawrence County opens Ogdensburg COVID-19 vaccination clinic to ages 50+

Out of the positive cases, 75 remain active, three are hospitalized and 6,376 cases have been released from isolation.

As of March 23, 94 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

Additionally since the start of the pandemic, 253,779 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

New York ranked 3rd worst state for doctors

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.: