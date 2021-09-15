St. Lawrence County resident dies from COVID, 88 test positive on Wednesday

Cameron County, on the Gulf Coast of Texas and bordering Mexico, has seen a dramatic uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases among unaccompanied migrant children held in detention facilities in the county. (file/MGN photo)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — On Wednesday, another St. Lawrence County resident lost their life to the coronavirus.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID report from St. Lawrence County Public Health. Since the start of the pandemic, 110 residents have died from the virus.

Additionally, on Wednesday, 88 individuals tested positive for COVID. There are now 590 active cases in the county. The county’s positivity rate now stands at 5.57%.

Due to the percentage of active cases, St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. At this time, all county’s in New York State have been marked as areas of high community transmission.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in September from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.