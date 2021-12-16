ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The COVID-19 death toll again rose in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

In a daily report, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that another resident died from the coronavirus. There have now been 152 COVID-related deaths in the county since the pandemic began.

Additionally, 121 residents tested positive for the virus since the last report on December 15. This increased the total active cases to 792. Hospitalizations decreased to 29. St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate stood at 8.3% and there were 553.18 cases per 100,000 residents.

St. Lawrence County remains under a State of Emergency and is designated as an area with high levels of community transmission for the coronavirus.

To combat the spread of the virus, local health officials are urging residents to take COVID-19 precautions such as requiring masks in public spaces, encouraging social distancing and getting the COVID vaccine. A list of vaccine clinics can be found on the New York State website.

COVID-19 testing is being done by the below places and some urgent care and provider offices. Testing is by appointment only. Call the hotline numbers below between symptoms are presented or feel you should be tested: