St. Lawrence County resident dies on Wednesday due to COVID-19, 36 hospitalized

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has again confirmed an increase COVID-19 cases.

Sadly on Wednesday, a resident in St. Lawrence County passed away due to COVID-19 related complications.

Additionally, 61 new cases were confirmed, resulting in 4,574 since the pandemic began.

Of the total number of positive cases, 3,570 cases have been released from isolation, 939 remain active and 36 are currently hospitalized. There have been 65 deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.

As of January 26 there have been 175,571 people tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: