St. Lawrence County resident featured in DEC ‘On the Front Lines’ video

NEW YORK (WWTI) — The New York Department of Environmental Conversation has released their latest episodes of ‘On the Front Lines,’ one featuring a St. Lawrence University alumni.

The September 2 release features Allison Buckley and Peter D’Luhosch from the department’s Division of Lands and Forests. Both were honored for their work in conservation easement.

The DEC stated, “conservation easement is a voluntary, legal agreement that protects the natural resources of a parcel of land by restricting future land use and/or development on the property.”

According to NY DEC, working with the department since 2008, Peter D’Luhosch studied environmental studies at St. Lawrence University, and received his masters from SUNYESF. D’Luhosch has been highlighted for his trailwork at Tooley Pond Conservation Easement in St. Lawrence County.

Additionally, Allison Buckley has been working with the DEC for seven year after receiving her environmental science degree from SUNY Plattsburgh and her master’s in environmental law and policy from Vermont Law School. Buckley was highlighted for her work with landowners as she manages 115,000 acres of conservation easement land.

“We are proud of DEC’s ‘One the Front Lines’ series, which gives the public a behind-the-scenes look at the great work of our dedicated employees across the state to preserve and protect the environment for generations to come,” Commissioner Seggos said. “It is an opportunity for New Yorkers to learn more about the issues we tackle in their communities so that we can all reap the benefits of a healthy environment. A special thanks to our latest profiles, Allison Buckley and Peter D’Luhosch, for their work to protect our conservation easement land.”

The video released on September 2, 2020 was filmed earlier in the winter of 2020 prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

