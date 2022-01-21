ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has released the results from its American Rescue Plan Survey that was conducted last fall.

The American Rescue Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden on March 11, 2021, alloctaed $20.9 million in funding to St. Lawrence County for direct aid, public health, assiting vulnerable populations, education and housing stabilization and economic recovery.

Following this allocation, St. Lawrence County then released a survey open to the public, which asked for input on use of these funds. This survey asked residents to rank their preferred use of these funds by selecting a first, second and third choice.

County officials then weighted these choices to determine what were the preferred uses of ARPA funds. A list of these ranking submitted by 745 residents is included below:

Direct relief to citizens Broadband internet expansion Community investment Workforce investment Public health and pandemic response Direct Relief to buisinesses Public safety Tourism and recreation support Arts and culture Government accessibility

The Survey also addressed challenges residents faced by asking what impacts COVID-19 has had on them or their family. According to the results, 48% of respondants said that financial impacts were the most significant during COVID-19, 44% said that behavioral health was most affected and 33% said it was education.

The survey also asked residents their biggest challenges in recovering from the pandemic. Out of all respondants, 31% said their biggest challenge was the fear of illness or being around other people, 30% said it was resuming pre-COVID-19 life and 24% said their biggest challenge was emotional isolation.

The full results from the St. Lawrence County American Rescue Plan Survey can be found online.