ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for most of St. Lawrence County. According to the NWS, the warm air temperatures throughout the weekend may cause people to underestimate the dangers of cold water temperatures.

Although air temperatures are in the mid 60s to lower 70s, water in St. Lawrence County areas remains in the lower 40s. Specifically, water temperatures on Lake Champlain remain in the lower 40s, and temperatures in smaller lakes and rivers throughout the region remain in the mid 40s.

The NWS warned that the cold water temperatures can cause hypothermia to quickly develop if individuals are immersed in the water. According to the United States Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high.

The NWS also advised residents that are going on small boats, canoes, or kayaks to plan accordingly and avoid going in the water. They also encouraged individuals to check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities.