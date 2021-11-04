St. Lawrence County residents warned of dangerous black ice

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — You may want to factor more time into your typical morning commute on Thursday.

The National Weather Service out of Buffalo issued a Special Weather Statement on Thursday morning warning local residents of patchy black ice in the region, especially for Northern, Southeastern and Southwestern St. Lawrence County.

According to the NWS, the combination of wet pavement and freezing temperatures has led to the development of patchy black ice Thursday morning. Both black ice and slippery conditions have been reported across the county.

Residents are urged to exercise caution while traveling on Thursday as the appearance of wet pavement may actually be black ice.

The threat for black ice is expected to diminish in St. Lawrence County after 9 a.m. when temperatures warm above freezing.

Check back with ABC50 for all current weather updates and alerts.