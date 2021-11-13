St. Lawrence County residents warned of dangerous weather conditions

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The National Weather Service is warning St. Lawrence County residents of dangerous traveling conditions on Saturday afternoon.

According to the NWS, temperatures are expected to sharply drop below freezing on Saturday afternoon. Rain is also expected during this time over higher terrain in the county.

The combined elements will result in some changeover into snow with minor accumulations and icy surfaces as the excess rain freezes. Residents are encouraged to use caution when traveling since icy roads are possible over higher terrain.