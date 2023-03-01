ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY (WWTI) — The New York State Department of Health conducts unannounced inspections of food service facilities and releases the results of those inspections to the public.

Two food service establishments in St. Lawrence County were flagged with critical violations in February, while others had no critical violations.

Hermon-DeKalb Central School had two critical violations during an inspection on February 8. One violation was listed as “enough refrigerated storage equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained or operated so that all potentially hazardous foods are cooled properly and stored below 45ºas required.” Another violation was listed as “potentially hazardous foods are not kept at or above 140ºF during hot holding.” Both violations were listed as having been corrected.

St. Lawrence University’s Northstar Cafe had one critical violation during an inspection on February 22. The violation was listed as “enough hot holding equipment is not present, properly designed, maintained and operated to keep hot foods above 140ºF.” The violation was listed as having been corrected.

The full list of St. Lawrence County food establishments inspected in February is below.

Dekalb Junction

Hermon-Dekalb

Central School 2/8/23 2 critical violations

Canton

St. Lawrence University

Northstar Cafe 2/22/23 1 critical violation

Hammond

Hammond Central School 2/2/23 No critical violations

Lisbon

Lisbon Central School 2/14/23 No critical violations

Madrid

Madrid-Waddington

Central School 2/8/23 No critical violations

Massena

Taco Bell 2/2/23 No critical violations

Russell