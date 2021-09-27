St. Lawrence County road begins 4 week closure for bridge replacement

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Department of Environmental Conservation announced that a road in St. Lawrence County will be closing to allow time for a local bridge to be replaced.

According to a press release from the DEC, a bridge replacement project will be taking place over Redwater Brook on Brasher State Forest in St. Lawrence County. The four-week project involves removing existing culverts and replacing them with a newly engineered bridge.

As a result, the C.C. Dam Public Forest Access Road will be closed to the public for four weeks starting October 1. The road is usually used to access Walter Pratt Memorial Park, as well as other portions of Brasher State Forest from County Route 55.

Since the project will restrict access to the Park, the closure includes a prohibition on day-use or overnight camping at Walter Pratt Memorial Park during the four-week period. Motorized or non-motorized access to the construction site will also be prohibited.