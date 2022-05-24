SOUTH COLTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Beginning May 24, the Main Haul Road on the South Colton Conservation Easement will be closed in St. Lawrence County.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, this closure is to accommodate a bridge replacement over Dead Creek.

Specifically, a temporary bridge that was installed in 2017 is being replaced by a permanent bridge. This project is being led in cooperation between DEC, Brookfield Renewable U.S. and Park Forestry LLC.

A gate will be closed on the Main Haul Road and locked on privet property. During this time, travel is restricted on the road for all public motorized and non-motorized use.

The gate will be reopened after the bridge installation is complete. The project is expected to take two weeks.