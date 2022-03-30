ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is addressing ongoing issues its EMS system is facing.

In a press release on March 29, the St. Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board warned that the County’s EMS system is “actively collapsing” and is in a “crisis” state.

“We have heard the pleas from both volunteers and paid EMS agencies who are struggling to stay afloat and provide medical care to their community in need,” the Board said in the press release. “We cannot turn a blind eye to this issue anymore.”

According to the Board, St. Lawrence County endured 18,864 EMS calls in 2021, a record-breaking number. However, the Board said on 1,956 occasions an ambulance service that was requested to respond to a call was unable to complete a call. This then required other ambulances services to provide mutual aid and respond.

Additionally in 2021, the response times increased compared to 2019 as on over 200 occasions response times were over one hour. The longest response time last year was 1 hour and 43 minutes which required two county-wide requests.

The Board said that both the inability to respond to 10% of calls and the long wait times are due to multiple factors, mainly including worker shortages and lack of funding, especially as most EMS agencies rely on volunteers.

Nationwide volunteerism for EMS agencies and Fire Departments began to decline in the 1970s. St. Lawrence County has also seen a massive drop in those enrolled in EMT classes in the past two decades as in 2021 its two certification courses has a combined enrollment of 39 students.

The Board also highlighted a recent study on how out of the 60, certified New York State EMS providers affiliated with ambulance agencies, less than half responded to at least one call during 2021. Out of the 269 certified providers in St. Lawrence County, the Board estimated that only 100 are active within the County’s EMS system.

This, according to the Board, was exacerbated by the pandemic as volunteers responding to ambulance calls were at risk of exposing themselves to COVID-19. This was also felt by paid EMS workers and many are making the switch to other healthcare-related fields.

Regarding funding, the Board said EMS is “historically underfunded,” noting that Medicare admitted in 2016 that they underfunded EMS by 8% nationwide, which is believed to be higher in rural settings. Other insurance companies were said to pay at varying rates.

To address these issues, the St. Lawrence Office of Community Services has begun meeting with EMS agencies and municipal leaders from across the counties.

The Office, along with local leaders are continuing to draft EMS improvement plans and proposals using the feedback obtained by the EMS agencies, municipal leaders and the general public.

However, in a statement, the St. Lawrence County Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board confirmed the following:

While the current situation may cause a delay in response, St. Lawrence County Emergency Services is dedicated to ensuring that an ambulance repsonds to every call for assistance.

The letter issued on March 29, 2022, was signed by St. Lawrence County EMS Advisory Board Chair Mark Deavers and County EMS Coordinator Johnathan Mitchell.