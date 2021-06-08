St. Lawrence County schedules 2 walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics

A nurse takes a Moderna Covid-19 vaccines ready to be administered at a vaccination site at Kedren Community Health Center, in South Central Los Angeles, California on February 16, 2021. (Photo by Apu GOMES / AFP) (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — To continue the region’s effort in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, two walk-in vaccination clinics have been scheduled this week.

St. Lawrence County Public Health has confirmed that on Thursday, June 10, walk-in vaccination clinics will be held at the Pyrites Fire Department and the Rensselaer Falls Fire Department.

Both clinics will administer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Additionally, the New York State mass vaccination site at SUNY Potsdam will continue to administer doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Appointments are available on a walk-in basis.

Those residents who are looking to receive the vaccine but are homebound are asked to call the St. Lawrence County Health Department at 315-386-2325.

Also on June 8, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 3 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases to 7,503.

Of the total number of cases, 19 are active, 7,387 have been released from isolation and four are hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 97 residents have lost their lives to the virus.

St. Lawrence County is also continuing to conduct COVID-19 testing. Testing is by appointment only. Please call the hotline numbers below between 8a-4p if you have symptoms, you are an essential worker or feel you should be tested: