St. Lawrence County schedules COVID-19 vaccination clinic for ages 18+

STAR LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health has scheduled a COVID-19 vacciation for early next week.

The clinic will be for individuals 18 years of age or older, following recent expanded eligibility in New York State.

According to SLCPH, doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed on Tuesday, April 13 from 10:15 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The clinic will take place at the Star Lake Fire Department located at 4078 Route 3, Star Lake, NEw York.

St. Lawrence County Public Health added that individuals must be available for the second vaccine dose on May 11, 2021. Those who are currently in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19 are not eligible to receive the vaccine.

All are asked to bring proof the registration and eligibility have been completed to appointments.

Individuals can register for an appointment on the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.