ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in the area are closing their doors to students due to an ongoing threat.

According to updates from the Canton and Gouverneur School District, early in the morning on Tuesday, April 4, local schools received a bomb threat via email from out of the area.

Law enforcement said this threat appears to be a hoax and is affecting schools across the state.

However, local schools are working with New York State Police to ensure that all buildings are safe. Schools confirmed that State Police has arranged full sweeps of buildings with Troopers, K-9 teams and local law enforcement.

As of 9:30 a.m. on April 4, the following schools were either on a delay or had closed due to the threat: