ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Many schools in St. Lawrence County are planning to distribute COVID-19 testing kits at the end of the week.

These testing kits, provided by New York State, are planned to be distributed as additional resource for families and educators in the North Country.

Specifically many schools in St. Lawrence County are planning to send kits home with students on Friday, January 7. Districts that have confirmed this distribution date include Edwards-Knox, Hammond, Clifton-Fine, Morristown and Heuvelton.

Lisbon Central School District confirmed that it will receive tests, however a distrbution date has not been released publicly.

This is following, New York Governor Kathy Hochul annoucement of the state’s “Winter Surge Plan 2.0” in response to increasing COVID-19 cases statewide. According to Governor Hochul, her top priority was to ensure schools remain open for in-person instruction this month.

Although testing will not be required, students in the region who receive testing kits have also been requested to complete testing prior to returning to school on Monday, January 10, 2022.

According to local school districts, these tests will help monitor the spread of COVID-19 within the community as part of the ongoing effort to keep schools open for in-person instruction.

These testing kits can be utilized regardless of if a student is exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19. School districts urged however, that if a student is symptomatic for COVID-19, they should be tested at home using a rapid test, or at a clinic, doctor’s office or a testing site.

If positive results are confirmed using a home rapid test., they must be reported to Public Health and a students school-specific nurse. The individual also is required to isolate.

Positive test results can be reported to St. Lawrence County Public Health online or by calling 315-386-2325 or 315-454-2363 if after-hours.

For those tests reported over-the-phone, individuals are asked to take a photo of the test before throwing it out and send it to Public Health via text at 315-454-2363 or email at SLCCOVID19SharedMailbox@stlawco.org.