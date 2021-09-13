St. Lawrence County schools implement COVID testing program

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in St. Lawrence County are partnering with the county’s public health department to offer a COVID testing program.

The St. Lawrence County Department of Health will now offer COVID-19 testing for students and staff in the county. This will be offered through the county’s testing partner Quadrant Biosciences.

The program will rely on two testing strategies. This includes both voluntary weekly testing of students or staff and mandatory weekly testing of all unvaccinated school employees. All students, teachers, and staff are able to participate in this free.

According to school leaders, this program will allow for early detection of the coronavirus in both pre-symptomatic individuals.

“Early detection means we can better stop the virus from spreading in schools,” Morristown Central School District Superintendent Staci A. Vaughn said in a press release. “Preventing school outbreaks is key to ensuring our schools stay open to provide the education and support our children need.”

For students to participate in the program, parents or guardians must fill out a consent form. All positive test results will be communicated with each individual school district and require a follow-up with school personnel.

COVID-testing is also available by appointment at locations across St. Lawrence County. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.: