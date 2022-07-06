ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in St. Lawrence County are helping to keep meals on the table for local children.

This is through New York’s 2022 Summer Food Service Program, which provides nutritious meals to children ages 18 and younger when school is not in session.

Meals are being offered throughout St. Lawrence County at neighboring school districts, including in Brasher Falls, Edwards-Knox, Massena, Morristown and Potsdam. The full meal distribution schedule is included below by location:

Brasher Falls

Monday through Friday

July 11 to July 29

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Edwards-Knox

Monday through Friday

July 11 to August 5

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.

Lunch: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Massena

Monday through Thursday

Jefferson Elementary: July 5 to July 29 Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:50 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Massena High School: July 5 to August 17 Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.



Morristown

Monday through Thursday

July 5 to July 28

Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Potsdam

Lawrence Avenue Elementary and A.A. Kingston Middle School

Monday through Friday

July 5 to August 15

Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To find additional summer meal sites in your area text “Food” to 304-304, call 1-866-3-HUNGRY or visit the New York Summer Meals website.