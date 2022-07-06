ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Schools in St. Lawrence County are helping to keep meals on the table for local children.
This is through New York’s 2022 Summer Food Service Program, which provides nutritious meals to children ages 18 and younger when school is not in session.
Meals are being offered throughout St. Lawrence County at neighboring school districts, including in Brasher Falls, Edwards-Knox, Massena, Morristown and Potsdam. The full meal distribution schedule is included below by location:
Brasher Falls
- Monday through Friday
- July 11 to July 29
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.
Edwards-Knox
- Monday through Friday
- July 11 to August 5
- Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Massena
- Monday through Thursday
- Jefferson Elementary:
- July 5 to July 29
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:50 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Massena High School:
- July 5 to August 17
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.
- Lunch: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Morristown
- Monday through Thursday
- July 5 to July 28
- Breakfast: 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.
- Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Potsdam
- Lawrence Avenue Elementary and A.A. Kingston Middle School
- Monday through Friday
- July 5 to August 15
- Breakfast: 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
- Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To find additional summer meal sites in your area text “Food” to 304-304, call 1-866-3-HUNGRY or visit the New York Summer Meals website.