St. Lawrence County seeking volunteers to assist with COVID-19 vaccine distribution

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Volunteers are needed in St. Lawrence County to help with COVID-19 vaccine distribution efforts.

St. Lawrence County has reported over two thousand cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with cases expected to rise. Considering COVID-19 rates, St. Lawrence County Public Health is aiming on making the vaccine available to all eligible residents and distribution as efficiently as possible.

According to the Public Health Department, they are currently seeking help from both medical and medical volunteers to support community vaccination activities at several locations in the County.

The Department stated that medical volunteers are needed to assist with pre-vaccination screenings, vaccine administration and post-vaccination monitoring. Non-medical volunteers are needed by the Department to assist with operations and activities such as registration, check-in, data entry, greeting and routing participants and traffic flow.

Medical volunteers can include the following.

Registered nurses

Licensed practical nurses

Licensed physicians

Licensed nurse practitioners

Licensed physician assistants

Licensed pharmacists

Midwifes

Dentists /Dental hygienists

Podiatrists

EMS/Community Paramedicine

Nursing students and Physician Assistant student

Additionally, a recent executive order passed by Governor Cuomo on December 28 extends permission to retirees who are medical professional the ability to volunteer.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to contact the St. Lawrence County Public Health Volunteer Coordinator at JWatson@stlawco.org or 315 229 407.

