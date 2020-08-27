St. Lawrence County sees an increase of two new COVID-19 cases overnight

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.
There have been 267 positive cases of COVID-19 in the county since the virus hit the North Country. Five of those cases are currently active.
Of the 267 positive cases, 258 cases have been released from isolation and none are currently hospitalized. There have been four deaths related to COVID-19 in the county.
40,788 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.
The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:
- St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
- Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
