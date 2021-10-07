St. Lawrence County sees another day with 82 new COVID-19 cases

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the second day in a row, St. Lawrence County saw new COVID-19 cases exceed 80.

As confirmed in a daily COVID-19 report from St. Lawrence County Public Health on Thursday, 82 additional cases were identified among residents. In total, there are now 451 active cases in the county.

Of these cases, there are now 24 hospitalizations, an increase by one since Wednesday. The county’s positivity rate is now 5.74% and its vaccination rate is at 53.8%.

St. Lawrence County also did not log any additional COVID-19 deaths, however, since the start of the pandemic, 122 residents have died from the virus.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the coronavirus. To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.