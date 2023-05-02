CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has sounded the alarm about a drug overdose surge.

In the last few days of April, St. Lawrence County Public Health Department issued a warning that warned of a recent spike in drug overdoses.

This spike killed one person in the county, according to Public Health Director Jolene Munger. In a ten-day period, there were six overdoses.

“We average about 2.25 overdoses in 10 days. So that’s one to three overdoses every 10 days. What we saw between April 16 and 27 were 6 overdoses. So that’s an increase of 3.75%. Which is a lot for our community.”

Munger confirmed that three overdoses were caused by heroin, one was cocaine and two were unknown. However, there is a concern that there may be a spike in fentanyl in local street drugs.

“Fentanyl is one of the biggest reasons that people do overdose,” Munger emphasized. “[People] are using a supply of drugs that [they] think [they] know the dosage that [they] can safely handle. The fentanyl makes it so you can’t. It overloads your system.”

St. Lawrence County Public Health has now asked people to prioritize safety and reach out for help.

“There are no safe drugs,” Munger warned. “If you choose to use, then we want you to use safely. If it’s speaking with a provider about what is the best way to do it, speaking with a peer navigator, somebody who’s been through it, those are options as well.”

Signs of an overdose include:

Small, constricted “pinpoint pupils”

Falling asleep or losing consciousness

Slow, weak or no breathing

Choking or gurgling sounds

Limp body

Cold and/or clammy skin

Discolored skin

SLCPH said that people should seek emergency help when someone is:

Having a seizure

Experiencing a severe headache

Experiencing chest pain

Experiencing difficulty breathing

Extremely paranoid, agitated and/or confused

Public Health warned that it is not necessary for someone to have all these signs for them to be overdosing. If you think someone is overdoing, take the following steps: