St. Lawrence County sees lowest number of single-day new COVID-19 cases in months

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — After months of high single-day COVID-19 rates, St. Lawrence County reported a day of lower new cases.

This was confirmed in a daily update where St. Lawrence County Public Health reported four new cases of the coronavirus.

Out of the positive cases, 110 remain active and five are hospitalized. Additionally 6,308 cases have been released from isolation.

As of March 19, 93 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

Since the start of the pandemic, 248,965 have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.: