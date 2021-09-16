St. Lawrence County sees second-consecutive day with new COVID death

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — For the second day in a row, St. Lawrence County reported a new COVID death.

This was confirmed in a daily COVID report from St. Lawrence County Public Health stating that a resident died from the virus on Thursday, September 16. An additional resident died the previous day on September 15. There have been 111 COVID deaths in the county since the start of the pandemic.

Additionally, on Thursday, 114 new COVID cases were confirmed. There are now 643 active cases in the county. Of these cases, 21 are hospitalized.

COVID transmission also remains high in the county. This level was determined by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID tracker as St. Lawrence County’s positivity rate now stands at 5.69%.

To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics. These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in September from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.