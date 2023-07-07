ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A candidate for St. Lawrence County Sheriff has suspended his campaign.

In a statement sent to the media, Sean O’Brien suspended his Sheriff campaign on Friday, July 7.

O’Brien was one of two Republican candidates for the Sheriff position. He fell to his Republican opponent Rick Engle in the 2023 primary election in late June.

He previously served as the St. Lawrence County Undersheriff under Sheriff Brooks Bigwarfe.

O’Brien’s full statement can be read below: